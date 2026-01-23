Communal clashes in MP town after youth attacked; shops damaged, bus torched

Police said the situation worsened Friday when unknown persons allegedly pelted stones at residential properties, breaking window panes, and setting a bus on fire (File Photo)

Tension gripped Tarana town in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district Friday following clashes between two groups that began a day earlier and escalated into stone pelting, arson and vandalism, including the torching of a bus and damage to shops and houses.

The violence stemmed from clashes that broke out Thursday evening, in which around six people were injured. Thursday’s clashes were triggered after a 22-year-old man standing near a temple outside his house was allegedly attacked.

The atmosphere remained tense through Friday, prompting the administration to strengthen security arrangements. Said a police officer, “the incident originated in Shukla Mohalla, around 35 km from the Ujjain district headquarters.”