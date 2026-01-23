Communal clashes in MP town after youth attacked; shops damaged, bus torched

The violence stemmed from clashes that broke out Thursday evening, in which around six people were injured after a youth was assaulted in the locality.

Police said the situation worsened Friday when unknown persons allegedly pelted stones at residential properties, breaking window panes, and setting a bus on fire (File Photo)

Tension gripped Tarana town in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district Friday following clashes between two groups that began a day earlier and escalated into stone pelting, arson and vandalism, including the torching of a bus and damage to shops and houses.

The violence stemmed from clashes that broke out Thursday evening, in which around six people were injured. Thursday’s clashes were triggered after a 22-year-old man standing near a temple outside his house was allegedly attacked.

The atmosphere remained tense through Friday, prompting the administration to strengthen security arrangements. Said a police officer, “the incident originated in Shukla Mohalla, around 35 km from the Ujjain district headquarters.”

He said a 22-year-old man was standing near a temple outside his house when he was allegedly attacked.

Police said the situation worsened Friday when unknown persons allegedly pelted stones at residential properties, breaking window panes, and setting a bus on fire. Several shops and vehicles were also damaged.

According to police, a crowd gathered after Friday prayers, during which roads were blocked and sporadic incidents of violence were reported.

SP Pradeep Sharma said the situation was under control and swift action had been taken against those involved. “Incidents of violence were reported on Friday. Around 15 to 20 people have been arrested so far, and additional police force has been deployed in sensitive areas,” he said, adding that continuous patrolling was underway.

Police have registered cases related to stone pelting, arson and rioting. Five accused have already been arrested in connection with Thursday’s assault, while a search is on for another suspect. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in Tarana to prevent further escalation.

Senior officials said flag marches and round-the-clock patrolling are being carried out to maintain law and order. Residents have been urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours, with the administration warning that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony.

