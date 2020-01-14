Communal clash in Telangana town leaves 11 injured, 25 arrested

Additional forces were rushed from Nirmal to Bhainsa to control the situation. Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC and Internet service in Bhainsa was temporarily suspended. Additional forces were rushed from Nirmal to Bhainsa to control the situation. Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC and Internet service in Bhainsa was temporarily suspended.

Police in Telangana’s Nirmal district have arrested 25 persons after a communal clash in Bhainsa town Sunday late night resulting in stone-pelting and arson, leaving 11 people, including Superintendent of Police C Sashidhar Raju, injured.

SP Raju told The Indian Express that two groups from different communities had an argument, which spiraled into violence.

According to police, three youths had taken off the exhaust silencer of a motorcycle and the modified two-wheeler was making a lot of noise, disturbing residents. Some people from a different community objected to it and stopped the youths, which resulted in a heated argument.

“Some people circulated messages on social media that the people of one community were beating up the people of other community. Several people from both communities gathered at the spot and started pelting stones at other. Later, they went around torching parked vehicles. Some houses were also attacked or set on fire,” an official said.

Additional forces were rushed from Nirmal to Bhainsa to control the situation. Police imposed Section 144 of CrPC and Internet service in Bhainsa was temporarily suspended.

