Communal, caste crimes in states ruled by BJP defaming country, says Mayawati

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “pained” by the incident of lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday accused the BJP state governments of “allowing crimes of casteist and communal frenzy” in their respective states.

Without naming any particular state, Mayawati in a tweet said, “Why are the BJP governments allowing heinous crimes of communal frenzy and casteism to take place in their states which are not only defaming the entire state, but also the entire country, and even embarrasses the Prime Minister.”

She also said such casteist and communal frenzy has not even spared police and government officials. “As of now, even the police and government officials are at the receiving end of this new problem,” the BSP chief added, in an apparent reference to Wednesday’s incident in Indore where BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash, a first-time BJP MLA, was caught on camera beating a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat during an anti-encroachment.

In Jharkhand, 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari died in judicial custody after he was attacked by a mob which allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”.