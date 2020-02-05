Commotion in Shaheen Bagh after burqa-clad woman ‘caught’ recording videos

Gunja Kapoor was taken to Sarita Vihar police station after being detained, the police said. Gunja Kapoor was taken to Sarita Vihar police station after being detained, the police said.

A woman donning a burqa was detained Wednesday at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act that has been going on for over 50 days, after agitators became suspicious over her asking “too many questions”.

The protesters alleged that the woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, was recording videos on her mobile phone. Kapoor, who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, claims to run a YouTube channel ‘Right Narrative’.

#WATCH Political analyst Gunja Kapoor extricated by police after protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh alleged that she was wearing a ‘burqa’ and filming them. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/llRiKhMvOd — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

The video posted by news agency ANI shows Kapoor surrounded by frenzied protesters amid a commotion as Delhi Police personnel escort her out of the crowd.

According to the police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked “too many questions” to them. Kapoor has been taken to Sarita Vihar police station.

Protesters’ suspicion came days after a 50-year-old man allegedly threatened the agitators with a pistol. A group of men attempted to enter and remove barricades. The incident took place around 2.50 pm, when 60-70 men tried to open the barricades, police said. “The men were from the locality. They were aggrieved by the lockdown at Shaheen Bagh and got into an argument with protesters,” police said.

