Tricolour shield in Ukraine war, inspiration in CWG: Modi to medalists

The evacuation efforts during the Ukraine crisis exhibited the “power” of the Tricolour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday, underlining that the national flag acted as a “protective shield” not just for Indians who were stuck in the war zone, but also for people of other countries fleeing the east European nation facing Russian aggression.

Modi made the remarks while felicitating medalists of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, at an event which was attended by the athletes as well as their coaches.

“Your source of inspiration is the Tricolour and, sometime back in Ukraine, we saw the power of the Tricolour. It became a protective shield not just for Indians coming out of the war zone, but also for people of other countries,” Modi said. Around 22,500 Indian nationals, mostly medical students, have returned from Ukraine since February 21.

As part of the government’s evacuation efforts, christened Operation Ganga, 90 special flights, of which 76 were by commercial airlines, and 14 by Indian Air Force were operated. During the crisis, many evacuated students, carrying the Tricolour for easy identification by border security forces, crossed into neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary.

Modi said that just like Indian freedom fighters, despite representing different streams of thought, had a common goal, the country’s athletes also compete with the same spirit.

Among the freedom fighters whose names the PM took were Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Birsa Munda, Rani Lakshmibai, Jhalkarinai, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

“You weave the country in unity of thought and goal, which was also one the great strengths of our freedom struggle… From the Independence movement to the building of a free nation, the way India unitedly made efforts, you also take to the field with the same spirit. Regardless of your state, district, village, language, you perform for the country’s pride and prestige,” Modi said.

India bagged 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals in various disciplines in CWG 2022. In his address, Modi also said, “While all of you were competing in Birmingham, crores of Indians were keeping awake till late night here in India, watching your every action. Many people used to sleep with alarms set up, so that they remained updated on the performances.”

The PM said the spirit of “new India” is reflected in the performance of track and field athletes like Avinash Sable, Priyanka Goswami and Sandeep Kumar. ‘The spirit is that we are ready for every race, every competition,” he said, adding that 31 medals came from players who made their debut, indicating the “growing confidence of the youth”.

The PM said the fruits of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are beginning to show. “We have a responsibility to create a sports ecosystem that is globally excellent, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left behind,” he stressed.

He also urged the athletes to visit educational institutions to encourage children, saying: “Your growing recognition, capability and acceptance should be utilised for the younger generation of the country.”