Common minimum programme: Kumaraswamy push for monthly aid to pregnant women, elderly

Karnataka CM-designate H D Kumaraswamy at Manjunatha Swamy temple ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. (PTI) Karnataka CM-designate H D Kumaraswamy at Manjunatha Swamy temple ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. (PTI)

During preliminary talks with Congress leaders on a common minimum programme for the JDS-Congress government in Karnataka, CM designate H D Kumaraswamy has insisted on inclusion of two pet projects in the programme — a monthly assistance of Rs 6000 for pregnant women, three months before and after the delivery, and a public pension of Rs 6000 per month for senior citizens.

Kumaraswamy met senior leaders of the Congress in New Delhi on Monday and discussed the issue of a common minimum programme briefly with Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader from Karnataka Prof Rajeev Gowda. “He suggested a study of the manifestos of the Congress and JD(S) to create a list of common programmes for implementation. He insisted on an allowance for pregnant women and a pension for senior citizens,” Gowda said.

The two programmes flagged by Kumaraswamy featured as promises in the election manifesto of the JD(S). The JD(S) had promised an allowance of Rs 6,000 per month for pregnant women with no other sources of income for three months before delivery and three months after delivery. The party also promised a pension of Rs 6000 per month for all persons above the age of 65, provided they are not admitted to any other scheme and are drawing an income less than Rs 8,000.

In the run-up to the polls, one of the conditions specified by Kumaraswamy for an alliance with any party was a promise to implement the promises made in the JD(S) manifesto. It is learnt that one of the promises in the JD(S) manifesto on which there is a difference of opinion between the coalition partners is the promise of farm loan waivers. The JD(S) has promised a waiver of all loans of farmers, artisans and weavers.

Congress, it is learnt, is opposed to a wholesale waiver of loans on the grounds that it would dent the state exchequer severely. “We have to look at the condition of the finances of the state before taking a decision on loan waiver,” JD(S) president Devegowda said on Sunday. Kumaraswamy did not directly refer to a farm loan waiver on Tuesday, but said the government would do everything beneficial for the farming community.

