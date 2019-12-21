Uddhav Thackeray announces farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced farm loan waiver in the state. (PTI file photo) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced farm loan waiver in the state. (PTI file photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday announced crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh pending till September 2019.

Addressing the state Assembly, CM Thackeray stated that the pending crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of each farmer would be waived off. He also said that a special incentive scheme will be announced in the next 15 days for the farmers who are paying the loans regularly.

Immediate loan waiver was one of the key promises made in the common minimum programme of the Shiv Sena-led Maha-Aghadi alliance.

The Maharashtra CM, according to PTI, also said that the money would directly be deposited in the beneficiaries’ banks and the scheme would be effective from March 2020.

The latest announcement in the Maharashtra Assembly came weeks after Thackeray held a cabinet meeting on December 4 to review a blanket loan waiver for farmers in the state.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis along with other BJP MLAs staged a walked in protest, alleging that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.

On November 28, Thackeray had chaired the first cabinet meet directing officials to work out details of the number of additional beneficiaries that would be added on enhancing the ambit of the loan waiver scheme, and the resultant burden on the state exchequer. In order to make the farm sector completely debt-free, the state government will effectively have to waive outstanding loans to the tune of Rs 1,31,578 crore.

More than 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the state between 2015 and 2018, which averages to eight farmer suicides every single day during the period.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd