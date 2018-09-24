BJP says Congress and Pakistani leaders have a common goal: ‘To oust PM Modi’

After former French president Francois Hollande’s comments on the Rafale deal, Gandhi had launched a fiery attack against the BJP, calling Modi a “thief.” (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) After former French president Francois Hollande’s comments on the Rafale deal, Gandhi had launched a fiery attack against the BJP, calling Modi a “thief.” (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

In a fresh attack on the Congress, the BJP Monday drew a parallel between the opposition party and the leaders of Pakistan, saying both want “to remove Prime Minister Modi from Indian politics.”

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra read out tweets by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and its present and former ministers, that took dig at PM Modi and said that the leaders from neighbouring country are campaigning for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. “Some people want Gandhi to become a big leader in India. Who are they? They are Pakistani leaders, and also those who stand for corruption, dynasty and politics of appeasement,” he said.

The Congress and Pakistan have this commonality that they have “frustration” with Modi, and their “only aim is to remove Modi anyway from Indian polity”, he claimed. He added that the Prime Minister enjoys the support of “the poor, Dalits, backwards and the common man,” and that “nobody can remove him.”

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’ Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018

BJP chief Amit Shah had expressed similar remarks as well, wondering if Gandhi had formed an “international mahagathbandhan” with Pakistan as both want Modi removed from office. “Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’. Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi,” Shah said in response to Pakistan l&B Minister Fawad Hussain ‘s tweet.

Patra also said Gandhi and his party should learn from Modi as he played a video clip of him, when he was Gujarat chief minister, attacking the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly mocking his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh.

After former French president Francois Hollande’s comments on the Rafale deal, Gandhi had launched a fiery attack against the BJP, calling Modi a “thief.” Pakistan, on the other hand, is miffed with India for calling off the proposed dialogue on the sidelines of the UNGA this week. Pakistan Minister Hussain said the scrapping of talks was a ploy to ‘divert’ people’s attention from the ‘mega corruption scandal’ and the calls for the resignation of PM Modi in the country.

