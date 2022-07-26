Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

MINISTER OF State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on Monday told Lok Sabha that the government has set up a committee to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions.

Responding to a question from Maharashtra BJP MP Sanjay Ramchandra Patil, Choubey in his written reply said, “A committee was constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with a view to assess the suitability of habitat for lions in potential sites in Gujarat and make recommendations regarding facilitation of natural dispersal of lions and the modalities for establishment of lion population in newly identified sites in the state of Gujarat.”

The government had in previous years been considering the translocation of Asiatic Lions to other states, a proposal that never materialised. Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh had been identified by the Centre as one of the protected areas that could house the Asiatic Lion and had therefore been prepared to receive them. With preparations already complete, and no translocation of the lions in sight, the park will now receive India’s first lot of cheetahs from Africa next month.

Patil asked the Environment Ministry whether there were any plans to translocate the Asiatic Lions, whether the government was taking steps to support the translocation, and whether there has been a delay in the conservation efforts.

“The committee has recommended a participatory management approach for expanding lion population, greater involvement of communities and awareness and sensitization programmes, especially in newly occupied territories,” said Choubey.

The ministry is providing financial assistance to the state of Gujarat for lion conservation activities, including habitat improvement, water management, grassland development and prey augmentation.

“These activities will also facilitate the natural dispersal of lions beyond the Gir landscape,” said Choubey.