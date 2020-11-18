Committee of scientists to research uranium, heavy metals in Punjab’s groundwater

The core objective of setting up this integrated platform is to provide a solution to contamination of groundwater of Punjab’s Malwa region by heavy metals and uranium.(Representational Image)

THE CENTRAL University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has started working on the idea of setting up an integrated platform for researchers of top institutions of the country like Atomic Mineral Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER), Hyderabad and Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai.

The core objective of setting up this integrated platform is to provide a solution to contamination of groundwater of Punjab’s Malwa region by heavy metals and uranium.

At a meeting held on Tuesday between the top scientists of CUPB, BARC and AMDER, it was decided that a six-member high profile committee would be set up comprising leading scientists who would collaboratively work to find out the real-time solution to the presence of heavy metal and uranium in the groundwater of Punjab and its surroundings region, Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari, vice-chancellor, CUPB said in a statement released by CUPB.

Dr D K Sinha, director, AMDER, R M Suresh Babu, group director, Health Safety and Environment Group of BARC, alongwith the other leading scientists including Dr M Kulkarni, Dr Sanjay Jha, Prof V K Garg, CUPB, Dr Sunit Mittal attended the virtual meeting.

