Committee hearing: Joint polls do not violate Constitution’s basic structure, says former CJI Gavai

Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday told the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the One Nation One Election Bills that the simultaneous poll Bills did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, the chairman of the committee, P P Chaudhary, said.

The committee met Gavai on Thursday, making him the sixth former CJI that the panel has heard so far.

After the meeting, Chaudhary said: “Justice Gavai focused on the constitutionality of the Bill. He said it is perfect, it is within the competence of Parliament. Parliament can amend the Constitution as per Article 368 and there is no violation of democracy, federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution. States are not being weakened by the Bill; only the election cycle is being changed.”