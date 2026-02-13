Committee hearing: Joint polls do not violate Constitution’s basic structure, says former CJI Gavai
P P Chaudhary said all six former CJIs that the committee has met — Gavai, U U Lalit, Ranjan Gogoi, J S Khehar, DY Chandrachud and Sanjeev Khanna — have said that the Bills do not violate the Constitution.
Former Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday told the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the One Nation One Election Bills that the simultaneous poll Bills did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, the chairman of the committee, P P Chaudhary, said.
The committee met Gavai on Thursday, making him the sixth former CJI that the panel has heard so far.
After the meeting, Chaudhary said: “Justice Gavai focused on the constitutionality of the Bill. He said it is perfect, it is within the competence of Parliament. Parliament can amend the Constitution as per Article 368 and there is no violation of democracy, federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution. States are not being weakened by the Bill; only the election cycle is being changed.”
Chaudhary said all six former CJIs that the committee has met — Gavai, U U Lalit, Ranjan Gogoi, J S Khehar, DY Chandrachud and Sanjeev Khanna — have said that the Bills do not violate the Constitution.
“I’m happy that all members are keenly participating in the discussion,” he said.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had introduced two Bills — the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 — on December 17, 2024 to synchronise Lok Sabha and State/UT Assembly elections. The Constitution amendment Bill proposes a one-time measure that will curtail the terms of all Assemblies that are elected after a particular Lok Sabha election. The terms of these Assemblies will end with that of the Lok Sabha, thereby making the next election simultaneous. The Bills were referred to the joint committee in December 2024.
So far, the committee has met several former Chief Justices and Justices; chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra; legal experts and economists.
Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission.
Expertise
Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats:
Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues.
Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production.
Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included:
Culture
Social Justice
Housing and Urban Affairs
The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus).
Trustworthiness
Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More