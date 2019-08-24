Committed to make India a 5-trillion economy: PM Modi in Bahrain

Addressing the Indian diaspora at an event in Bahrain’s capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that his government is dedicated in its mission to become a five trillion-dollar economy by 2025. “India has decided that we will multiply the size of our economy by twice in the upcoming 5 years. 5 trillion dollars economy in the target in front of us,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned about Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission to the moon, and said that India’s space exploration on a frugal budget has left many countries amazed at the achievement. “All of you know that on September 7, India’s ‘Chandrayaan’ is going to land on the surface of the moon. The entire world is discussing India’s space missions today. The world is astonished that how are we able to gain these results in such a small budget, using only our skills,” he said.

He also said that he will visit Shrinathji temple (in Bahrain) tomorrow and will pray for peace and prosperity in this country. “It is also a matter of happiness that renovation of this temple will also officially begin tomorrow,” he said, while expressing that he feels fortunate as he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain.

Wrapping up his tour to three countries — France, UAE and Bahrain — Modi arrived in Manama on Saturday to hold extensive talks with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on various bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier today, India and Bahrain agreed to collaborate in the areas of space technology, solar energy and culture exchange. PM Modi and Prince Khalifa witnessed the exchange of MoUs in the areas of culture, space, collaboration with International Solar Alliance (ISA) after the delegation-level talks today.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency agreed to collaborate in the area of space technology. The two sides also agreed on collaboration of the kingdom with International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The ISA, launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, is a major global initiative for contributing to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy. The two countries also agreed on a cultural exchange programme.

(With PTI inputs)