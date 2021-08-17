‘Committed to make inclusive society with affirmative action’: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, and for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday took out a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Gurgaon. During the rally, the BJP leader spoke with The Indian Express about the issue of caste census — a demand that has come from the Opposition, some parties allied to the ruling NDA, and from some in his own party. Excerpts:

You have been talking about the steps taken by the government to support the OBC people. But there has been a demand even from your own party for a caste-based census.

…It’s an issue that we have to think about. No decision has been taken yet.

There is also a demand that the cap on quota should be removed. Is the party considering it?

The Supreme Court has already fixed the 50 per cent quota. See, the OBCs did not get reservation till 1990. The NCBC [National Commission for Backward Classes] did not have constitutional status till we did it. We have reserved 27 per cent seats for OBC children in 14 lakh Kendriya Vidyalayas…We have provided a quota for them in NEET exams, which has been a long-term demand. We have increased the limit of the creamy layer. This is the only government that came up with a social economical inclusive programme and gave it last mile delivery.

But BJP leaders also said that the state governments should approach the court for removing the cap on quotas…

It’s a constitutional issue. We are committed to bring socially and educationally backward communities forward. We have provided reservation for those who were lagging behind due to the economic situation. Reservation is an affirmative action of this government and we are committed to make an inclusive society with affirmative actions.

But it comes at a time when there are voices even from the RSS to review quota policies. BJP leaders have said this may become an election issue.

Our government is conscious of these issues and our full attention is on social inclusiveness…

You have attacked the Opposition during your speeches in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Is your march meant to “expose” the Opposition?

It’s a fact that the Opposition did not allow us to run Parliament and introduce Bills in order…Opposition let the House run only when they wanted. They discussed Covid, let the OBC Bill pass and when they wanted to seek a division, they did that too. But they did not let the government put its business…The fact that the Opposition agreed for the OBC bill shows that there were informal talks…