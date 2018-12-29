Committed to democratic process in J&K: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

With the Opposition slamming the government over the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said in the Lok Sabha that the then Governor had submitted a report in June stating that neither was any party in position to form the government nor did anyone stake claim. Singh said the Centre is committed to the “democratic process” and is ready to provide security forces whenever the Election Commission holds elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha adopted a statutory resolution on imposition of President’s Rule in J&K with a voice vote and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed a discussion on the issue after Opposition members insisted. Singh denied the Centre’s role in any attempts to form the government in J&K and asked the Opposition “not to doubt the government’s intentions”. “We will not take any wrong or immoral action there,” he said.

He also rejected charges that the BJP tried to install a government led by Sajjad Lone in the state. “If the BJP wanted to indulge in horse-trading to form government, then it would have done so during the six-month Governor’s Rule. There was no such attempt from our side or our government’s side. Some may have tried, but not from the central government’s side,” Singh said.

According to the Home Minister, former J&K Governor N N Vohra spoke to leaders of all major parties and sent a report in June, saying that none of them expressed any intention to form a government. Singh said he read in newspapers that Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that the Congress would not form the government.

NC leader Farooq Abdullah interrupted Singh, saying it was PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who approached the National Conference and Congress and both had agreed to support the government without joining it. “But the irony was that the fax and phone of the Governor was not working,” Abdullah said. The NC leader pointed out that the Governor’s House is not the place to prove majority. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor faulted Governor Satya Pal Malik for dissolving the House without a floor test. Citing the S R Bommai judgment and SC orders, Tharoor said the Governor’s action was in “gross violation” of them. “Governor’s private assessment is anathema to the Constitution and is subject to personal malfeasance… Has the Governor given reasons for not holding the floor test?” Tharoor asked, questioning how the Governor could make a political judgment on the coming together of different parties. He said that majority could not be decided by the Governor on the basis of ideological compatibility of parties seeking to form the government. Tharoor termed the BJP-PDP government, which broke away in June, as an “unnatural marriage”.

While TMC’s Saugato Roy termed Governor Malik’s decision as “unconstitutional and arbitrary”, BJD’s Bhartruhari Mehtab supported the resolution saying Governor’s rule had become necessary, pointing out that two main regional parties — NC and PDP — boycotted the panchayat polls. However, Mehtab said the Assembly elections should be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. AIADMK’s P Venugopal said his party has always stood against imposition of Article 356 in the states. NCP’s Supriya Sule also questioned the need for President’s Rule when three parties were ready to forge a coalition to form the government.

RSP’s N K Premachandran said the Constitution is specific that Article 356 can be imposed only when the constitutional machinery fails. “When three parties were ready, it was the constitutional responsibility of the Governor to provide them floor test,” he said. Intervening in the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh blamed the “series of blunders by the Congress governments in the past”, including the “Nehruvian blunder”, for the plight of Kashmir. Singh, an MP from J&K, also justified his party’s alliance with the PDP saying it was a “typical Indian marriage where the bride and groom had not seen each other but followed the families’ decision”. He said the BJP pulled out of the alliance because the people’s mandate was not respected by the government.

Speaking on the situation in J&K, Abdullah said that not the Army but “election is the solution”. Pointing out that a part of Kashmir is with Pakistan, he said, “No solution to terrorism will come if you don’t talk to that neighbour… If India wants to progress… Please own Jammu and Kashmir, please own the people there. We are not militants, we are not Pakistanis and we are not enemies.”