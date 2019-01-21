Commitment to values essential in every sphere of life: Rajnath Singh

Stressing on the significance of imparting good values to school children, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said merely providing education is not sufficient and “commitment to values” is the most important factor for every person who aims to ensure society’s welfare.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp in Surajpur area here, the minister urged the organisation of central schools to ensure quality education to children.

“Imparting education to earn knowledge is not sufficient and it is very essential that children are imparted good values and culture. Commitment to values is very important for every person who wishes to ensure society’s good and well being,” the minister said.

Quoting from mythology, Singh said, while ‘Raavna’ was more powerful, rich and scholarly (balwaan, dhanvaan and Vidvaan in Hindi), people follow and revere Lord Rama as he was a man of principles and high virtue (maryadapurushottam).

Such high qualities are required in every stream of life, be it politics, police forces or others, he said.

The KV, spread in a 5-acre area, will largely admit children of about 6,000 personnel of central paramilitary forces like the CISF, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, who live here.

The school was sanctioned by the central government last year and can have an intake of up to 1,200 students for education up to the higher secondary level.

A fund of Rs 22 crore has been earmarked by the government for the creation of the school building and other infrastructure, a senior CISF officer said.