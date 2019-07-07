Commitment to scrap Article 370 will be realised under Modi: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir will soon become a reality, paving way for a nation governed by one Constitution. Addressing BJP workers after launching a membership drive in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “Kashmir has always and will remain an integral part of India. BJP leaders are striving to bring uniform laws. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, our commitment to scrap Article 370 will be realised.”

Recalling Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who had defied the permit system to enter Kashmir, Fadnavis said, “Dr Mookerjee displayed courage and nationalism when he lead the andolan (agitation) to visit Kashmir without the permit which was then mandatory… Later he died under mysterious circumstances. He was killed. But his sacrifice lead to mass agitation which forced the then government to get rid of permit as a precondition to enter Kashmir.”

The CM said that Mookerjee wanted one constitution for the entire nation. “It was his clarion call, ‘Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan nahi chalenge’ (in a nation we cannot have two constitutions and two prime ministers),” Fadnavis said.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and former Union minister Suresh Prabhu also attended the event. Talking about the works of Mookerjee, Naqvi said the BJP had demolished “deceit of appeasement politics” through “commitment to inclusive growth with trust”.

“The political termite of appeasement had damaged the atmosphere of development in the country. The BJP has made the country free from this termite and created an atmosphere of inclusive growth with trust,” he said.