Commissionerate: New police system in Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur likely

After Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police commissionerate system will be implemented in three other cities of Uttar Pradesh, police officials said. The state government is looking to introduce the police commissioner system in Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in a phased manner.

DGP Om Prakash Singh told The Indian Express that further implementation will not be done in a hasty manner, adding that the earlier decision was taken after a thorough series of meetings. “It was proactive decision of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after studying all pros and cons. In the three proposed districts, the population exceeds 10 lakh, which is an important parameter for implementation. The move will be carried out phase-wise,” he said.

The three proposed cities have been identified to have high population density and visible crime situation, police said.

‘’The major decision to have police commissionerate in Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar is part of the police reform in the state with an eye towards dispensation of speedy justice and ensuring more safety and security for the people. The experiment will be taken further in the state,” said Singh. Sources said the proposal for commissionerates was in the pipeline for six months, and several meetings took place in the run-up to the Cabinet decision.

Regarding the resistance within the IAS lobby in the light of the decision, the police chief said, “In fact, the IAS bureaucracy was very positive during the whole process and always thought it would be good for the people.”

The police are currently evaluating demographic, geographic and criminal statistics of the other three districts and are yet to come up with a timeline for execution.

