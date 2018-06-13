Commission looking into sub-categorisation of OBCs gets extension

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the final extension of the term of a commission examining sub-categorisation within Other Backward Classes in the central list. While the current mandate of the commission was up to June 20, its term has been extended till July 31, 2018.

A statement said the Commission held extensive meetings with the stakeholders including the state governments, the State Backward Classes Commissions, various community associations and general public belonging to various backward classes and communities.

The Commission also obtained records, caste-wise date of OBCs admitted in higher educational institution as well as similar caste-wise data of recruits in central departments, central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and financial institutions. To have a detailed look at the data collected, the Commission had sought extension of its term till July 31, 2018, the statement said.

