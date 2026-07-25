Commercial vessel attacked in Black Sea, Indian killed

On Tuesday, New Delhi had summoned the Russian charge Charge d'affaires following the killing of the four Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo vessel on July 19.

AN INDIAN seafarer was killed in an attack on a ship while it was reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea on July 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

This came to light days after four Indians were among 10 killed in an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Ukraine on July 19.

“It has come to our attention that on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals,” the MEA said.