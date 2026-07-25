Commercial vessel attacked in Black Sea, Indian killed

3 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 05:15 AM IST
AN INDIAN seafarer was killed in an attack on a ship while it was reportedly transiting Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea on July 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
This came to light days after four Indians were among 10 killed in an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Ukraine on July 19.
“It has come to our attention that on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals,” the MEA said.
“As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe,” MEA said.
It said the Indian mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.
“India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats,” the MEA said. “India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce.”
On Tuesday, New Delhi had summoned the Russian charge Charge d’affaires following the killing of the four Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo vessel on July 19.
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In response to Moscow indicating that the ship in Black Sea was targeted for carrying military supplies for Ukraine, India on Friday said that the vessel was carrying “grain” as cargo.
During a weekly briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while responding to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s comments, said: “As per information made available to us from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration, India, MV Golden Leo, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged commercial vessel involved in the tragic incident in the Odesa port, had loaded grain as cargo prior to its departure on 19 July 2026. We once again reiterate that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances. The External Affairs Minister had made this position clear in the EAS (East Asia Summit) and ARF (ASEAN Regional Forum) meetings and reiterated (the same) with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.”