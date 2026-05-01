Commercial LPG rates hiked by Rs 993; domestic fuel, ATF prices remain unchanged

Overall, about 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices.

Amid rising global energy prices, state-run oil companies have largely shielded domestic consumers from any immediate impact by keeping domestic LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for local airlines unchanged.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have also been kept steady. According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), there has been no revision in key fuels affecting the general public, with oil firms absorbing higher input costs, including for ATF used by domestic airlines. However, ATF prices for international carriers and some industrial fuels have been increased in line with global benchmarks.

Meanwhile, commercial LPG cylinder rates have been sharply increased by Rs 993 from May 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 3,071.50, a move likely to hit businesses such as hotels, restaurants and catering services, while household consumers continue to be protected.