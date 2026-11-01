Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 10, aviation fuel cost rises too

Your restaurant bill could now increase further with commercial LPG rates for 19-kg cylinders increasing by Rs 10, taking the rate to Rs 2,820. According to state-owned oil companies, the hike will be effective from November 1. The revision raises cooking fuel costs for hotels and restaurants.

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The latest increase in LPG price follows a Rs 62.50 hike on October 1 and a Rs 9.50 rise on September 1.

Oil companies also raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices as international benchmark rates strengthened.

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