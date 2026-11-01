Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 10, aviation fuel cost rises too

The latest increase in LPG price hike follows a Rs 62.50 hike on October 1 and a Rs 9.50 rise on September 1. 

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readNov 1, 2026 10:58 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Your restaurant bill could now increase further with commercial LPG rates for 19-kg cylinders increasing by Rs 10, taking the rate to Rs 2,820. According to state-owned oil companies, the hike will be effective from November 1. The revision raises cooking fuel costs for hotels and restaurants.

Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The latest increase in LPG price follows a Rs 62.50 hike on October 1 and a Rs 9.50 rise on September 1.

Oil companies also raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices as international benchmark rates strengthened.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

 

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