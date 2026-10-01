Commercial LPG rates hiked as festive season starts, domestic cylinder costs unchanged

The latest hike in LPG cylinder prices effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses (Representative image/File).

The prices of 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been revised upwards across various cities, effective October 1. The price hike comes right before the beginning of the festive season. The hike effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses.

Meanwhile, retail household consumers can breathe easy as rates for the 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

LPG prices · Effective October 1 Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier just before the festive season Steepest hike on a 19-kg cylinder ₹71.50 Patna: ₹3,029 → ₹3,100.50 Delhi ₹2,810 from ₹2,747.50 Mumbai ₹2,764 from ₹2,701 Chennai ₹2,983 from ₹2,916.50 Leh (highest) ₹3,450 from ₹3,385.50 The hike hits restaurants, hotels and local businesses. Household kitchens using 14.2-kg cylinders are not affected. HIKE PRICES HOME All Metro Other Cities Remote Hike per 19-kg commercial cylinder (Sept 1 → Oct 1) 1 Patna +₹71.50 2 Chennai +₹66.50 3 Mumbai +₹63 4 Delhi +₹62.50 4 Lucknow +₹62.50 Leh's rupee hike is not stated. See PRICES for its old and new rates. # CITY SEPT 1 OCT 1 HIKE 1 Leh ₹3,385.50 ₹3,450 — 2 Patna ₹3,029 ₹3,100.50 +₹71.50 3 Chennai ₹2,916.50 ₹2,983 +₹66.50 4 Lucknow — ₹2,932.50 +₹62.50 5 Delhi ₹2,747.50 ₹2,810 +₹62.50 6 Mumbai ₹2,701 ₹2,764 +₹63 14.2-kg domestic cylinder: rates unchanged 1 Patna ₹1,031.50 2 Lucknow ₹979.50 3 Chennai ₹957.50 4 Delhi ₹942 5 Mumbai ₹941.50 No domestic rate is available for Leh. Why prices move: LPG rates in India follow global benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange movements. Official petroleum and LPG data is maintained by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Source: IndianOil · Rates effective October 1 vs September 1 listings · All figures in ₹ per cylinder Express InfoGenIE

LPG pricing in India is based on global benchmark LPG prices combined with foreign exchange rate movements. Official data on petroleum and LPG trends is maintained by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), a body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.