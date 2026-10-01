Commercial LPG rates hiked as festive season starts, domestic cylinder costs unchanged

The prices of 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been revised upwards across various cities, effective October 1. The price hike comes right before the beginning of the festive season. The hike effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses.
Meanwhile, retail household consumers can breathe easy as rates for the 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.
|#
|CITY
|SEPT 1
|OCT 1
|HIKE
|1
|Leh
|₹3,385.50
|₹3,450
|—
|2
|Patna
|₹3,029
|₹3,100.50
|+₹71.50
|3
|Chennai
|₹2,916.50
|₹2,983
|+₹66.50
|4
|Lucknow
|—
|₹2,932.50
|+₹62.50
|5
|Delhi
|₹2,747.50
|₹2,810
|+₹62.50
|6
|Mumbai
|₹2,701
|₹2,764
|+₹63
LPG pricing in India is based on global benchmark LPG prices combined with foreign exchange rate movements. Official data on petroleum and LPG trends is maintained by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), a body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.