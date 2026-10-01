Commercial LPG rates hiked as festive season starts, domestic cylinder costs unchanged

The price of 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged across India.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readOct 1, 2026 09:20 AM IST
The latest hike in LPG cylinder prices effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses (Representative image/File).The latest hike in LPG cylinder prices effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses (Representative image/File).
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The prices of 19-kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have been revised upwards across various cities, effective October 1. The price hike comes right before the beginning of the festive season. The hike effectively impacts commercial establishments, including restaurants, hotels, and local businesses.

Meanwhile, retail household consumers can breathe easy as rates for the 14.2-kg domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

 
LPG prices · Effective October 1

Commercial LPG cylinders get costlier just before the festive season

19-kg commercial rates revised upwards across cities. Household 14.2-kg cylinders unchanged.
Steepest hike on a 19-kg cylinder
₹71.50
Patna: ₹3,029 → ₹3,100.50
Delhi
₹2,810
from ₹2,747.50
Mumbai
₹2,764
from ₹2,701
Chennai
₹2,983
from ₹2,916.50
Leh (highest)
₹3,450
from ₹3,385.50
The hike hits restaurants, hotels and local businesses. Household kitchens using 14.2-kg cylinders are not affected.
Hike per 19-kg commercial cylinder (Sept 1 → Oct 1)
1
Patna
₹3,029 → ₹3,100.50
 
+₹71.50
2
Chennai
₹2,916.50 → ₹2,983
 
+₹66.50
3
Mumbai
₹2,701 → ₹2,764
 
+₹63
4
Delhi
₹2,747.50 → ₹2,810
 
+₹62.50
4
Lucknow
Now ₹2,932.50
 
+₹62.50
Leh's rupee hike is not stated. See PRICES for its old and new rates.
# CITY SEPT 1 OCT 1 HIKE
1 Leh ₹3,385.50 ₹3,450
2 Patna ₹3,029 ₹3,100.50 +₹71.50
3 Chennai ₹2,916.50 ₹2,983 +₹66.50
4 Lucknow ₹2,932.50 +₹62.50
5 Delhi ₹2,747.50 ₹2,810 +₹62.50
6 Mumbai ₹2,701 ₹2,764 +₹63
Click column headers to sort · 19-kg commercial cylinder, ₹ per cylinder · "—" = not stated
14.2-kg domestic cylinder: rates unchanged
1
Patna
Unchanged
 
₹1,031.50
2
Lucknow
Unchanged
 
₹979.50
3
Chennai
Unchanged
 
₹957.50
4
Delhi
Unchanged
 
₹942
5
Mumbai
Unchanged
 
₹941.50
No domestic rate is available for Leh.
Why prices move: LPG rates in India follow global benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange movements. Official petroleum and LPG data is maintained by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Source: IndianOil · Rates effective October 1 vs September 1 listings · All figures in ₹ per cylinder
Express InfoGenIE
 

LPG pricing in India is based on global benchmark LPG prices combined with foreign exchange rate movements. Official data on petroleum and LPG trends is maintained by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), a body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

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