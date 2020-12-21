Comments on Jaya Prada: Cops get court nod to collect SP MP’s voice sample

Jaya Prada

The Uttar Pradesh Police have received court permission to collect the voice sample of Samajwadi Party MP Dr S T Hasan in a case of alleged derogatory comments made about actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada at a function in Moradabad in 2019. The court approved the police request after the MP said he did not have any objection.

The allegedly objectionable remarks were made at an event organised to honour Rampur MP Azam Khan after he defeated Prada, a former party colleague in the parliamentary elections. She had contested the polls on a BJP ticket. The event was held on June 30, 2019, at the Muslim Degree College. Among the seven other accused in the case are Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Khan, and then SP Sambhal district president Feroz Khan. At present, Azam Khan and his son are in Sitapur district jail in connection with a case of alleged land-grabbing.

“Police had recently moved an application in a local court, seeking permission to take the voice sample of MP ST Hasan. On Saturday, the MP informed that court that he had no objection. The court then allowed the police’s application,” said government counsel Munish Kumar Bhatnagar. The police had yet to complete its investigation in the case, he added.

The FIR in the case was filed at the Katghar police station under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), said Bhatnagar. The police also invoked the Information Technology Act.

After initial investigation by the district police, the probe was transferred to the Rampur police’s crime branch unit.

