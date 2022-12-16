scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

‘New low, even for Pakistan’: MEA on Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks on PM Modi

Bilawal Bhutto, who was in New York to participate in the UN meetings, made a personal attack on PM Modi, saying "the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India".

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi and Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (File)
A day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to India’s earlier comment on the country harbouring 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, New Delhi Friday termed the former’s remarks as “uncivilised” and a “new low, even for Pakistan”.

In an official statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister has “obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus”.

Must Read |‘World sees Pakistan as epicentre of terrorism’: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as India, Pakistan face off at UN

He said Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities and that it “lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India, the Mother of Democracy”.

Bhutto, who was in New York to participate in the UN meetings, had said, “(I want to tell India) that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

He went on to say that PM Modi was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. “This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s ‘SS’,” he said.

The statements came after India targeted Pakistan at the UN Security Council Wednesday by asserting that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonise” in the powerful UN organ.

Also Read |Pak LeT terrorist Kasab did not have ‘iota of remorse’ in jail after 26/11 attacks: Nurse Anjali Kulthe

The remark by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had come after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue while speaking in the Council debate on reformed multilateralism.

The MEA spokesperson, in the statement on Friday, said Pakistan’s “indisputable role in sponsoring, harbouring and financing terrorist organisations remains under the scanner” , and added that Bhutto’s “uncivilised outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies”.

Don't Miss |At UNSC, Jaishankar targets Pakistan: ‘Contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains active’

He further said that Pakistan is a country that “glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr and shelters terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azar and Dawood Ibrahim.” He added that no other country can boast about having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities.”

Earlier on Thursday, presiding over the ‘UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward’ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had launched a veiled attack on Pakistan saying “contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:25:47 pm
