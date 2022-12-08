Comments against Collegium not well taken: SC on criticism by govt functionaries

Pointing out that the Collegium system is the “law of the land” that should be “followed to teeth”, the Supreme Court Thursday told the Central government that comments against the Collegium by government functionaries were “not well taken”.

The apex court’s statement came amidst the ongoing differences between the Judiciary and the Centre over the Collegium system, especially in light of statements by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Bench, presided by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, AS Oka and Vikram Nath, told the Attorney General and the Solicitor General that the Constitution Bench judgments which formulated the Collegium system for judges’ appointment must be adhered to.



The bench was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Centre for not approving the Collegium recommendations within the time lines laid down by the Court. During the hearing, the bench was informed of certain comments made by “people holding constitutional posts” against the Collegium system.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, impliedly referring to the recent statements made by the Vice President and the Law Minister.

During the hearing, Justice Vikram Nath urged the Attorney General to advise the government functionaries to exercise restraint. “Mr. Singh is referring to speeches…which is not very good for…making comments on the Supreme Court Collegium is not very well taken. You have to advise them to control…,” Justice Nath said.

Dhankhar, in his maiden speech as Rajya Sabha Chairman on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament Wednesday, referred to the Supreme Court’s 2015 judgment striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act and called it a “glaring instance” of “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the “mandate of the people”.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had expressed disapproval at Rijiju’s criticism of the top court’s observations that the government was sitting on files relating to appointment of judges cleared by the Collegium, with Justice SK Kaul saying this “should not have happened”.

In an interview at the Times Now Summit 2022, Law Minister Rijiju had said, “Never say that the government is sitting on the files, then don’t send the files to the government, you appoint yourself, you run the show…” Describing the Collegium system as “alien” to the Constitution, he had said, “You tell me under which provision the Collegium system has been prescribed.”