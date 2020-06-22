India-China face-off: Commanders meet at border point, Army chief reviews situation on northern, western fronts

The Pangong lake, one of the sites of the dispute. Army sources said the Indian side would continue to insist that troops return to April locations. (Photo: AP) The Pangong lake, one of the sites of the dispute. Army sources said the Indian side would continue to insist that troops return to April locations. (Photo: AP)

Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies met Monday for the first time after the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops.

XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military District Commander Major General Liu Lin met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the border with Chushul.

The two commanders first met on June 6 to discuss a roadmap for de-escalation on the Line of Actual Control, but the circumstances have changed since the showdown in Galwan Valley.

China had been demanding a second round of meeting between the Corps Commanders for some time now, but India was waiting for action on agreements reached at the June 6 meeting. India wanted disengagement at Patrol Points 14, 15 and 17A in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs before a second meeting.

Also Read | What India can learn from China about becoming trading powerhouse

There is no word yet on what transpired at the meeting Tuesday, but Army sources said the Indian side would continue to insist that troops return to April locations — before the start of the faceoff at multiple points along the LAC. Division Commanders have met at least eight times since the standoff began in early May.

As the Corps Commanders discussed the situation on the ground, the Army held a detailed operational briefing in Delhi. Army chief General MM Naravane attended the detailed review of the situation on the ground with Army commanders on Monday morning, as part of the second leg of the Army Commanders’ Conference.

“Army Commanders Conference #ACC-20 is being conducted on 22-23 June 2020 to review the operational situation on both the Northern and Western Fronts,” the Army said. Apart from the Army Chief, the biannual conference is attended by seven Army commanders and Principal Staff Officers, including the Vice Chief.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd