Commanders’ conference begins, PM to address Saturday

The three-day conference will also be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@narendramodi/File)

The Combined Commanders Conference (CCC), where senior commanders of the three forces meet to discuss issues facing the armed forces, began at Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday. The three-day conference will also be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval.

The conference will have the combined apex-level military leadership of the country reviewing the security situation and defence preparedness of the forces, apart from deliberating pertinent organisational issues for evolving a joint military vision for the future, senior military officers said.

Rajnath Singh is expected to join the military commanders along with the team of Secretary-level officers from the Defence Ministry from Friday. The Valedictory Session on the third and final day, the ministry said, will be chaired by PM Modi, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also in attendance.

“In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with added participation of about 30 Officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services,” the ministry said in a statement.