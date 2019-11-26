Coming soon on five acres in Kurukshetra, a Bharat Mata Ka Mandir

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday said his government will build a “Bharat Mata Temple” in Kurukshetra and develop the holy city as an international religious tourism hub. “The Bharat Mata Ka Mandir will be built in Kurukshetra over five acres of land at someplace between Jyotisar and Brahamsarovar. It will become a key cultural centre for the people, a symbol of our unity,” Khattar said.

He was addressing a news conference amid the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav-2019, which began here on November 23. The Mahotsav will last till December 10. “To develop the holy city as a key tourist destination and a centre of religious faith, the state government is mulling a policy to offer plots measuring 1,500 square metres to 2,000 square metres in Kurukshetra on concessional rates to various states to build their “Bhawans” to facilitate the pilgrims,” the CM said.

Khattar said besides the state government, Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and various other social and religious organisations are working for the transformation of the city into a religious and cultural hub. Naming various upcoming temples and other religious and cultural institutions such as Giogita Sansthanam, Akshardham Temple, ISKCON temple and Gyan Mandir, the CM said the construction of these institutions would impart a distinct, international identity to Kurukshetra.

Stating that nearly 40 lakh people had visited Kurukshetra during the last international Gita festival, the chief minister said its infrastructural development would lead to a significant increase in the number of tourists and pilgrims visiting it.

He announced that “100 shuttle buses with concessional fairs would be provided to ferry pilgrims to and from the (Gita festival) venue between December 1 and 10”. The main programmes of the Mahotsav are slated from December 3 to December 8.

“It is a matter of pride that the Centre has given its consent to use the logo of “Atulya Bharat” (Incredible India) during the Mahotsav. It is also a pleasant coincidence that after a fortnight of the Mahotsav, solar eclipse would be visible in Kurukshetra on December 26 after a gap of 10 years. Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Kurukshetra on this occasion as well,” Khattar added.

Various dignitaries, including BJP working president J P Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat among others, would participate in the ongoing Mahotsav. The CM also told reporters that Uttarakhand was a “partner state” for the Mahotsav this year, while 15 countries are participating in the event.

Talking about other countries celebrating Gita Mahotsav, Khattar said, “While Mauritius and Britain have already organised the Mahotsav in the past, several other countries have expressed keen interest in holding the festival. Australia would be organising the event in March 2020”.

Referring to the ongoing works under the Centre’s ambitious “Krishana Circuit” scheme, Khattar said, “Union government has already sanctioned Rs 97 crore for the development of Brahamsarovar and other infrastructural developments in the city”.