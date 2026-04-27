What good will a police complaint do: Comic after TDP men disrupted Bengaluru show

Sarat said he has not lodged a complaint with the police because “it will not serve any purpose”, and added that the show was simply full of jokes panning across his “life experiences”. (Express photo)

In a fresh incident of a stand-up comedian from Andhra Pradesh facing the heat, artiste Uday Sarat’s show in Bengaluru’s Koramangala was disrupted on April 25 by TDP supporters. Two days after the incident, Sarat spoke to the Indian Express, saying that, “My show was not about any political jokes.”

Sarat said he has not lodged a complaint with the police because “it will not serve any purpose”, and added that the show was simply full of jokes panning across his “life experiences”. As the video of the disruption went viral, the TDP distanced itself from those who targeted Sarat.

“People now think that it is normal to get into a fight or disrupt a stand-up comedian while they are in the middle of their set. People heckle and even threaten. And all this is normalised,” Sarat said. He said that his jokes are “well researched” and “true to the craft” and are not intended to hurt anyone.