Modi mimicry at Rahul event: Comic Pulkit Mani says Lucknow, Kanpur shows cancelled

Claims threats by goons without elaborating; decision comes amid political firestorm over Indore event

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalSep 21, 2026 06:39 PM IST
The cancellations come two days after Mani performed at Gandhi’s student-focused event in Indore on September 19. During the programme, Mani performed a skit with Gandhi in which he impersonated Modi’s mannerisms and speaking style.The cancellations come two days after Pulkit Mani performed at Rahul Gandhi’s student-focused event in Indore on September 19. (X/ INC/ AI Enhanced)
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Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani has announced that his shows scheduled in Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled, days after his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore triggered a political firestorm.

Mani claimed the decision was prompted by “repeated threats from goon activists” but did not elaborate.

Mani has over 6,17,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,13,000 subscribers on YouTube.

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The cancellations come two days after Mani performed at Gandhi’s student-focused event in Indore on September 19. During the programme, Mani performed a skit with Gandhi in which he impersonated Modi’s mannerisms and speaking style. The performance also referenced Modi’s interactions with foreign leaders and an incident in which the Prime Minister had offered a chair to an elderly woman. At one point, Mani repeated the line: “Maa ko kursi do, maa.”

The performance — and in particular, that line — triggered a storm: while the state’s BJP leaders accused Gandhi and the Congress of using the stage to mock the prime minister, Congress supporters defended it as political satire.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called Gandhi an “Asanskari naraz fufa” [an angry, immoral uncle]. Goyal wrote that the “need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji’s name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me”. He also asked Gandhi to “look in the mirror”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without naming Gandhi, referred to the programme as “jhooth ki goonj” [an echo of untruth] and said the behaviour of the Congress leader was an insult to “naari shakti” [women power].

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Referring to the chair incident featured in the skit, Adityanath said that any civilised person would first offer a chair to a woman, an elderly person or a person with disabilities. He also accused the Congress of lacking such “values” and said those whose objective was to insult India and “Indianness” created confusion and anarchy in society.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described Gandhi’s conduct as “extremely shameful, condemnable, and unbecoming” and alleged that the Congress leader had encouraged a message that could mislead young people.

Referring to Modi’s public emphasis on the dignity of women, Yadav said: “Our visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who had set an exemplary example by placing the honour of mothers above all, is being mocked in this manner, which is an insult to mothers across the country.” He linked the controversy to the upcoming Navratri celebrations, saying: “In just a few days, we will invoke Mother Bhavani during Navratri, and girls will be worshipped in every home.”

The Congress defended Gandhi’s wider campaign and sought to shift the focus back to the issues raised at the Indore event. Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi had exposed “the system that has been suppressing students”. He alleged that the BJP-RSS had seized control of institutions across the country and said the education system had been “hollowed out and corrupted”.

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“Because this system fears students. Students ask questions, demand accountability. Now that Rahul ji stands with them, the fear among students has ended,” Ramesh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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