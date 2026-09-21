Modi mimicry at Rahul event: Comic Pulkit Mani says Lucknow, Kanpur shows cancelled

The cancellations come two days after Pulkit Mani performed at Rahul Gandhi’s student-focused event in Indore on September 19. (X/ INC/ AI Enhanced)

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani has announced that his shows scheduled in Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled, days after his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore triggered a political firestorm.

Mani claimed the decision was prompted by “repeated threats from goon activists” but did not elaborate.

Mani has over 6,17,000 followers on Instagram and over 1,13,000 subscribers on YouTube.

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The cancellations come two days after Mani performed at Gandhi’s student-focused event in Indore on September 19. During the programme, Mani performed a skit with Gandhi in which he impersonated Modi’s mannerisms and speaking style. The performance also referenced Modi’s interactions with foreign leaders and an incident in which the Prime Minister had offered a chair to an elderly woman. At one point, Mani repeated the line: “Maa ko kursi do, maa.”