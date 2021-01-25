Comedian Munawar Faruqui case: Such people must not be spared, says MP HC judge

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is expected to pass its order on the bail plea of standup comedian Munawar Faruqui in the next two-three days, according to their advocate. The Indore bench of the High Court heard the plea of Faruqui, who was arrested by the police for allegedly insulting Hindu deities during a show.

#MunawarFaruqui and Nalin Yadav’s bail plea was heard today by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, court after hearing both sides is expected to pass their order over the next two-three days, according to their advocate. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/cIOd0VQxQD — Iram Siddique (@Scribbly_Scribe) January 25, 2021

Faruqui and four others were arrested last month after the son of a BJP MLA filed a complaint accusing Faruqui of passing indecent remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show. A local court had then sent them to judicial custody.

According to Live Law, during the hearing today, Justice Rohit Arya told Faruqui, “But why you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”

The bench then asked Faruqui’s lawyer Vivek Tankha if he wanted to withdraw the bail application. “He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted,” Tankha submitted.

However, another lawyer alleged that Faruqui made other objectionable statements against Lord Ram and Sita. Following this, Justice Rohit Arya said, “Such people must not be spared. I will reserve the order on merits”.