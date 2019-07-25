Come out of ‘hum do, hamare barah’ mentality: Gujarat BJP MLA to minorities

People FROM minority communities should adopt the slogan of “Hum do, hamare do” and come out of “hum do, hamare barah; hum do, hamare baees” mentality, a BJP MLA said in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

Kuber Dindor, who represents Santrampur constituency, was referring to the slogan of the family planning programme.

He also said some people from the minority communities were involved in eloping with Hindu women in the name of “Love Jihad” and this should be discouraged.

Dindor said this while opposing a Private Member’s Bill — The Gujarat Welfare and Protection of Minorities Bill, 2018 — moved by Imran Khedawala, Congress MLA from Jamalpur of Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the Bill, Dindor said the provisions proposed by Khedawala in the Bill are already covered under the PM’s 15-point programme for the welfare of religious minorities.

Without naming any particular community, Dindor added, “I have a humble appeal to the minority community. Some people from the community are indulging in the activity of eloping with Hindu women in the name of love jihad and it should not be encouraged. The activity of love jihad should be stopped.”