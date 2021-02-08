Come forward, defend those who are being persecuted, victimised by BJP government on pretext of Jan 26: Khaira

Khaira said he was saddened by how “Delhi Police were announcing cash rewards on the heads of our youth like Deep Sidhu and declaring them anti-national and terrorists”. (File)

MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has urged farm leaders and political parties of Punjab to come forward and vociferously defend all those being “persecuted and victimised by the BJP government on the pretext of January 26 incidents”.

The former Leader of Opposition claimed that hundreds of youths have been picked up by Delhi Police, “tortured, arrested and jailed under serious sections of the law”.

Khaira said police “had not even spared women activists like Nodeep Kaur and our senior kisan leadership that were not even present at the site on January 26”.

He said that “no harm was caused to the national flag…while the youth in the heat of the moment hoisted a Nishan Sahib and farmers flag atop vacant poles”. Khaira said that while doing so, “they committed no violent acts of killing anyone, burning or damaging public property”.

“Punjabis gave up their valuable assets, lands and designations in Pakistan during Partition to side with India. They contributed maximum in terms of capital punishments, jails etc. during the independence struggle. After independence, it was Punjab that made India self-sufficient in food grains by introducing the Green Revolution. Punjabis have always been at the forefront to defend the country’s integrity during the Pakistan, China and Kargil wars by laying down their lives,” he said, adding, “Despite all these brave acts of nationalism, we’re branded as anti-national and Khalistanis.”

“Therefore, I urged the Punjab leadership not to go into self-condemnation and infighting mode, instead unitedly urge the BJP government to unconditionally release all arrested youth, withdraw all false cases and locate those missing since January 26,” he said.