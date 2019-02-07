Toggle Menu
Come back and invest, new govt at Centre after polls will adopt friendly policies: Mamata tells industrialistshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/come-back-and-invest-mamata-urges-industrialists-who-have-left-country/

Come back and invest, new govt at Centre after polls will adopt friendly policies: Mamata tells industrialists

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other industry bigwigs were present at the summit when she made the statement.

Centre sending notices deliberately ahead of polls: Mamata on Vadra's questioning by ED
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged industrialists who have left the country to come back and invest. (Source: Express photo Shashi Ghosh)

Making a pitch for drawing investments in the state and country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday urged industrialists who have left India to come back and invest. She said a new government at the Centre after Lok Sabha polls will adopt industry-friendly policies.

While speaking at the 5th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata today, Banerjee said, “I want to tell all my industrialists who have left the country to come back. Return to the country and invest. I know you have faced difficulties. But after elections, there will be a new government which will have new policies to suit you.”

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other industry bigwigs were present at the summit when she made the statement.

Addressing industrialists, Banerjee said she wants the country to grow and its economy to thrive in the days to come. “We want the country to grow and for that, we should talk less and work more,” she added.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries would invest Rs 10,000 crore more in West Bengal in future and would expand Jio’s 4G network.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rahul Gandhi at minority event: Modi is the face, Mohan Bhagwat the remote control
2 Judge files complaint against Sukhbir Badal, Majithia for trashing commission report on desecrations
3 Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-251 Results: Winners to be announced shortly