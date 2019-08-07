‘Come and collect your Re 1 fee for Kulbhushan Jadhav case’: Sushma Swaraj told Harish Salve before cardiac arrest

Minutes before she suffered a massive cardiac arrest, former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj asked Senior Advocate Harish Salve to come and collect his fee of Re 1 for representing India at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Narrating the sequence of events, Salve told news agency ANI that he considered Swaraj as an elder sister and was “simply stunned” to hear about her demise. “At 8:45 pm I had a talk with her. She said ‘you have to come&take your fees of Re.1 for Jadhav case’. Just 10 min post that, she had a cardiac arrest,” he added.

Swaraj who was rushed to AIIMS after the cardiac arrest passed away on Tuesday night. She will be cremated with full state honours today at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.

In June this year, in a major diplomatic victory for India, ICJ granted consular access to Jadhav and ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for the Indian national. In a 15-1 verdict, a bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said Pakistan had violated India’s rights to consular visits after Jadhav’s arrest.

Swaraj who had taken a keen interest in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case had thanked Salve for “successfully and effectively” presenting India’s case before ICJ.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for our initiative to take Jadhav’s case before the International Court of Justice. I thank Mr.Harish Salve for presenting India’s case before ICJ very effectively and successfully. I hope the verdict will provide the much-needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” her tweet read.