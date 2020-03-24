Combating COVID-19: Video conference of SAARC health experts set for March 26

It will also include specific protocols dealing with screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities. (REUTERS/Representational Image) It will also include specific protocols dealing with screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities. (REUTERS/Representational Image)

A video conference of senior health professionals of SAARC nations has been proposed on March 26 to exchange experiences of combating the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

This will be a follow-up to the video-conference of SAARC leaders on March 15.

The major themes of discussion in the March 26 video conference will be “practical joint action on online training capsules for emergency response teams, setting up of an Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal, creation of a Common Research Platform and coordination of research on controlling epidemics within the South Asian region”.

It will also include specific protocols dealing with screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the conference, which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “demonstrated the shared resolve of countries in the SAARC region” to fight together the challenge of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases in all SAARC countries has been growing steadily, further reinforcing the need for all to act in fullest solidarity to address the challenge and mitigate its impact, it said.

As of noon on March 23, Afghanistan had 34 cases, Bangladesh had 24 cases and 2 deaths, Bhutan had 2 cases, India had 390 cases and 7 deaths, Maldives had 13 cases, Nepal had 1 case, Pakistan had 646 cases and 3 deaths and Sri Lanka had 86 cases — a total of 1,196 cases and 12 deaths in the SAARC region.

