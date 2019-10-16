‘Colossal failure’: Rahul Gandhi slams government on India sliding in Global Hunger Index

Taking a dig at the government over the India slipping to 102nd rank in Global Hunger Index, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the report has blown the lid off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sabka vikas” claim.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “India’s Global Hunger Index ranking, falling steadily since 2014, has now crashed to 102/117. This ranking reveals a colossal failure in Govt policy and blows the lid off the PM’s hollow “sabka vikas” claim, parroted by Modia.”

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also attacked the government, saying the prime minister should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

“Modi ji, concentrate less on politics more on our children. They are our future. India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI). 2010: 95th rank. 2019: 102nd rank,” Sibal said in a tweet.

“93% of children (6 to 23) months don’t get minimum acceptable diet,” he added.

The Global Hunger Index’s 2019 report, featuring 117 countries, has placed India at 102nd position in the list, behind Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Over one in every five children in India is “wasted” (low weight for height), the highest for any country in the report.

The share of wasting (or low weight for height) among children in India rose from 16.5 per cent in the 2008-2012 period to 20.8 per cent in 2014-2018. Just 9.6 per cent of all children between 6 and 23 months of age are fed a “minimum acceptable diet”, the report said.

The government, last year, assured it is working to achieve the goal of ‘zero hunger’ by 2030. In 2018, India ranked 103rd among 119 countries on the global hunger index.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe has said India suffers from a level of hunger that is “serious”, at the very end of the category with a 30.1 GHI score.

In 2000, India was ranked 83 out of 113 countries. Now, with 117 countries in the fray, it has dropped to 102 rank.

Neighbouring countries like Nepal (73), Sri Lanka (66), Bangladesh (88), Myanmar (69) and Pakistan (94) are also in the ‘serious’ hunger category, but have fared better at feeding its citizens than India, according to the report. China (25) has moved to a ‘low’ severity category and Sri Lanka is in the ‘moderate’ severity category.