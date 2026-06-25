Colonel, others booked for attempt to murder after jawans storm Kashmir police station

The FIR said that the identity of unidentified Army jawans will be ascertained during the course of the investigation. (File photo for representational use)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday booked the Commanding Officer of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and several other Indian Army personnel in Kishtwar district for allegedly assaulting police officers and damaging public property.

Apart from Colonel N Arun Gandhi, Commanding Officer of 17 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Vikas Sharma, Subedar Shanker Gurkhe, Raj Kumar, Sepoy Rahul Kumar, Anoop Singh, Omkar Ingale, and 30-40 unnamed Army personnel have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

Pointing out that the attack took place on Wednesday afternoon, the FIR said that the identity of those unidentified Army jawans will be ascertained during the course of the investigation.