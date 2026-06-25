Colonel, others booked for attempt to murder after jawans storm Kashmir police station

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday booked the Commanding Officer of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and several other Indian Army personnel in Kishtwar district for allegedly assaulting police officers and damaging public property.
Apart from Colonel N Arun Gandhi, Commanding Officer of 17 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Vikas Sharma, Subedar Shanker Gurkhe, Raj Kumar, Sepoy Rahul Kumar, Anoop Singh, Omkar Ingale, and 30-40 unnamed Army personnel have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).
Pointing out that the attack took place on Wednesday afternoon, the FIR said that the identity of those unidentified Army jawans will be ascertained during the course of the investigation.
The accused have been charged for unlawful assembly, rioting, house-trespass/criminal trespass, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, assault on public servants while discharging official duties, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, mischief causing damage to government property, and other allied offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, apart from offences punishable under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Baratwal, Public Relations Officer (Defence), released a statement, “The matter is under examination through the appropriate institutional mechanisms. Indian Army will extend full cooperation in the legal process. Appropriate actions will be taken based on the outcome of the joint investigation. At this stage it would be premature to comment further while the investigations are in progress.”
‘Conspiracy and a criminal assault’
Sources said the confrontation started when the Kishtwar deputy commissioner’s convoy was passing through a narrow road in the district. An Army vehicle coming from the opposite side was asked to move aside, leading to an altercation between the two sides. Following this, the police took the Army vehicle to the local police station, and the Army jawans reportedly attacked the premises.
According to the FIR, the Station House Officer of the Atholi police station was on official duty attending the Block Diwas program of the Kishtwar deputy commissioner when he was informed on the telephone about the “conspiracy and a criminal assault” having taken place within the police station premises.
The FIR further said that “a group of 30-40 Army personnel led by Major Vikas Sharma and Nb Subedar Shanker Gurkhe from 17 RR, launched a preplanned attack… under the direct instructions and command of the Commanding Officer, Colonel N Arun Gandhi.”
Armed with lathis, iron rods, arms, and ammunition, the group allegedly trespassed into the premises of Atholi police station by forcefully combing over the main gate and the boundary walls, the complaint added.
The FIR went on to state that “their common intention was to cause fatal injuries and kill the police personnel on duty”. After the SHO reached the police station, he, too, was “physically assaulted by the Army personnel.”