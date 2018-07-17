Colombian gang which robbed Bengaluru houses since June busted

Among the houses the gang burgled was the residence of former Karnataka chief secretary Kaushik Mukherjee. Among the houses the gang burgled was the residence of former Karnataka chief secretary Kaushik Mukherjee.

The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang from Colombia, which carried out a series of burglaries at posh homes in south Bengaluru since their arrival in the city in June. “Some members of the gang were involved in robberies in the city in 2010 and 2016,” Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar said.

Among the houses the gang burgled was the residence of former Karnataka chief secretary Kaushik Mukherjee.

The arrested have been identified as Jose Eduardo Arivalo Burbano, 40, Gustavo Adolpho Jaramillo Giraldo, 47, Yair Alberto Sanchez alias Rozer Smith Duarte, 45, Eduardo Alexis Garcia Peramo, 38, and Kimberly Guiterrez, 30, the girlfriend of Alexis Garcia Peramo.

Among the arrested, Kimberly, girlfriend of one of the suspects used to survey houses and ring doorbells to ascertain if a house was empty or not. She then relayed information about houses where the residents were not home to her accomplices using radio handsets.

The five Colombians travelled to India on tourist visas and one batch arrived on May 28 in New Delhi and the second batch in Mumbai from Germany and Nepal.

They are alleged to have been involved in five burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Bengaluru since arriving in the city in the first week of June. Police have recovered stolen material worth Rs 80 lakh including expensive watches stolen from the home of the former chief secretary.

Police got on the trail of the gang after CCTV cameras at a few homes, where the gang attempted burglaries, captured their images and modus operandi. The CCTV footage showed that a gang of foreigners, including a woman, were involved in the burglaries.

The Bengaluru police who began a hunt for the gang by looking up hotels in the city found out that three members of the gang had booked themselves into a villa in the city using the international online house rental portal Airbnb. Two more members had booked themselves into a service apartment in central Bengaluru.

Once they arrived in India, the gang bought cars on Olx and used Google maps to find their way around the city to identify the wealthy homes they could target for the burglaries. The tech savvy gang obtained preactivated SIM cards for personal communication but used only radio sets at the crime scenes, police commissioner Suneel Kumar said.

”Two of the gang members Jose Eduardo and Gustavo Giraldo burgled a home in Bengaluru in 2016 and managed to get away. This seems to have brought them back to the city again,” the Bengaluru police commissioner said.

In 2016, unidentified persons had burgled the residence of an MLA in the Sadashivanagar area of Bengaluru to steal a large amount of wealth.

Eduardo and Giraldo were involved in the offence, the Bengaluru police said on Tuesday. The duo have also admitted to their involvement in a Rs 1.2 crore jewelery heist at the Hotel Pride in Bengaluru in 2010, police commissioner Suneel Kumar said.

In the 2010 jewelry heist at the Hotel Pride, four South Americans including three Colombians were arrested in Goa by the Bengaluru police soon after the heist. The four, however, jumped bail and escaped from the country.

Those arrested in 2010 were Pedro Rodriguez, a woman Maira Giraldo, 22, Luis Alberto Giraldo, 25, all from Colombia and Elenilson Ruano, 34, from Ecuador. The accused from 2010 who jumped bail to escape are suspected to have used fake passports to enter India again to commit the series of burglaries.

“Two of them admitted having been involved in the 2010 robbery at Hotel Pride. We are verifying this,” the police commissioner said.

The Spanish speaking gang used sophisticated equipment like gas cutters and electric drills to break into houses they targeted around south Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru police had to obtain the services of a Spanish translator to question the gang after their arrest.

The police investigations have revealed that members of the gang have a history of crime in cities in South America, the United States and Mexico.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd