SC Collegium to recommend transfer of Madras CJ

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to recommend the transfer of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman, took the decision on August 28 and had sought the response of Justice Tahilramani. She had urged reconsideration of the proposal, but the Collegium, which met again on September 3, rejected this.

“The Collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the Collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The Collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation…” said the Collegium resolution, which was made public on Wednesday.

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice A K Mittal will be transferred to Madras High Court.

The Collegium also reiterated its recommendation to transfer Justice Vivek Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court and Justice Amit Rawal of Punjab & Haryana High Court to Kerala High Court. It was also decided to recommend that Tripura High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol be transferred to Jharkhand High Court.