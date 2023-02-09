Collegium sends new proposal for CJs in four HCs

Modifying its earlier recommendations that are pending with the government, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud recommended the appointment of the chief justices of the high courts of Patna, Himachal Pradesh, Gauhati and Tripura.

The Collegium had recommended Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, a judge of the Jharkhand High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. However, on January 25, the Collegium had recommended the appointment of Justice Jaswant Singh as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. While that recommendation is yet to be processed by the government, Justice Singh is due to retire on February 22.

“The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend that upon the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court,” the Collegium statement said.

Justice Singh was first recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court in September last year when the incumbent Justice S Muralidhar was recommended for a transfer as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. However, as Justice Muralidhar’s transfer remains pending, Justice Singh’s appointment as Chief Justice remained uncertain. Subsequently, the Collegium recommended him for appointment as CJ of the Tripura High Court.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, has altered its December 13 decision, wherein it recommended Justice K Vinod Chandran, senior most judge of the Kerala High Court, to be appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium has now recommended him to be appointed Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. The post in Patna has been vacant after Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court last week.

“Since the date of that recommendation, the position of Chief Justices in a number of other high courts has fallen vacant, consequent to the retirement and elevation of the incumbent chief justices as judges of the Supreme Court,” the Collegium statement said.

The Collegium recommended Justice Sandeep Mehta, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court, as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Sabina, the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the Chief Justice of that High Court. She is due to retire on April 19.

According to a statement published on the Supreme Court website, the decisions were taken on February 7.