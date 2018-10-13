Collegium recommends names for appointment of Chief Justices for five High Courts

An enquiry found Das to have held a fake SC certificate in 2012. He later appealed to the High Court for redressal.(Representational Image) An enquiry found Das to have held a fake SC certificate in 2012. He later appealed to the High Court for redressal.(Representational Image)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names for appointment of Chief Justices in the High Courts of Sikkim, Calcutta, Gauhati, Uttarakhand and Bombay. The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, which met here on October 9, resolved to recommend the name of Justice Vijai Kumar Bist, the seniormost judge from Uttarakhand High Court as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

For Uttarakhand High Court, where the Chief Justice post has been lying vacant ever since the elevation of Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, the Collegium recommended appointing Justice Ramesh Ranganathan of the Telangana & Andhra Pradesh High Court.

For Calcutta, the Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice D K Gupta, who is the seniormost Judge from Calcutta High Court, and is presently functioning as its Acting Chief Justice.

The Collegium resolution said it was conscious of the fact that Justice D K Gupta is due to retire in December 2018. “In this connection, the Collegium has invoked the provision of the Memorandum of Procedure which provides for elevation of a puisne Judge as Chief Justice in his own High Court if he has one year or less to retire,” it added.

The highest judicial appointments body also decided to recommend appointing Justice A S Bopanna of the Karnataka High Court as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and Justice N H Patil, who is currently Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, as its Chief Justice.

In the case of Justice Patil too, the Collegium invoked the provision in the Memorandum of Procedure which it had cited for the elevation of Justice Gupta as he is set to retire in April 2019.

