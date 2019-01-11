Toggle Menu
Collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for Supreme Court

The decision of the Collegium also comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana and Arun Mishra was made public on the apex court's website.

The decision has been taken by the collegium. (Express Photo)

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Delhi High Court for elevation as judges of the apex court.

The five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took the decision in its meeting held on January 10 to recommend the names of Justices Maheshwari and Khanna for their appointment to the Supreme Court.

