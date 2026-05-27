Collegium recommends elevation of 5 as Supreme Court judge

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of five persons as Judges of the Supreme Court, including Justice Sheel Nagu (CJ, P&H HC), Justice Shree Chandrashekhar (CJ, Bombay HC), Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva (CJ, MP HC), Justice Arun Palli (CJ, J&K & Ladakh HC), and Senior Advocate V Mohana. The recommendations have been made following meetings on held on May 22 and 27.