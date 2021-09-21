Collegium recommends appointment of 8 high court Chief Justices, transfer of 5

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended appointment of Chief Justices for 8 High Court besides transfer of 5 High Court Chief Justices and 17 High Court judges.

As per the resolutions, which were uploaded on the Supreme Court’s official webpage Tuesday, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, which met on September 16, has recommended elevation of Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal as CJ of Allahabad HC and Madhya Pradesh HC judge Justice Prakash Shrivastava as CJ of Calcutta.

Acting Chief Justice of Chattisgarh HC Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been recommended as the new CJ of Andhra Pradesh HC while Justice Rituraj Awasthi, who is now with the Allahabad HC, has been recommended as Karnataka HC Chief Justice.

The collegium also zeroed in on Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of Karnataka HC for the office of Telengana HC Chief Justice, and Justice Ranjit V More of Bombay HC as Meghalaya HC CJ.

Justice Aravind Kumar of Karnataka HC has been recommended as Gujarat HC CJ while Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC R V Malimath has been recommended as Madhya Pradesh CJ.

The five Chief Justices recommended for transfer are Justice Arup Kumar Goswami from Andhra Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, Justice Mohammad Rafiq from Madhya Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh, Justice Akil Kureshi from Tripura to Rajasthan, Justice Indrajit Mahanty from Rajasthan to Tripura and Justice Biswanath Somadder from Meghalaya to Sikkim.