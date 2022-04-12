Collegium process to appoint judges most democratic: CJI Ramana

The impression that “judges appoint judges in India” is wrong and needs to be corrected, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Monday.

“I don’t think a selection process can be more democratic than this,” he added, referring to the collegium process of appointing judges.

The CJI was speaking at the 2nd Comparative Constitutional Law Conversation Series webinar on the topic “Comparative Approaches of Supreme Courts of World’s Largest Democracies”, along with former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. The discussion was hosted by the Society for Democratic Rights, New Delhi, and the Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington.

On judicial appointments, CJI Ramana said that although the government is a key stakeholder, when the collegium reiterates its decision to appoint a candidate, the government has no choice but to comply with it.

On the American process of appointing judges, Justice Breyer said he had no problems with the political process of appointments but added that “it is in the political interest of those involved to appoint a qualified person”.

Justice Breyer, who retired in January from the US Supreme Court which does not have a mandatory retirement for judges, said that a longer tenure is preferred as it takes time for judges to get used to the institution.

Both Breyer and CJI Ramana called for greater inclusivity on the bench.

To a question on how different it is to interpret the lengthy Indian Constitution when compared to the rather concise American Constitution, CJI Ramana said, “Both the Constitutions say ‘We the People’, which is how it is interpreted.”