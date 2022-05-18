Collegium nod for High Court CJs: 1 transfer, 5 elevations

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who is currently Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, also recommended the elevation of five judges as Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Vipin Sanghi who is currently the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, has been recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand. Bombay HC judge Justice Amjad S Sayed was recommended to be appointed as Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice, and Justice S S Shinde of the Bombay HC has been recommended for elevation as Chief Justice of Rajasthan. Rashmin M Chhaya of the Gujarat HC has been recommended for elevation as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC.

Telangana HC judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has been recommended for elevation as CJ.