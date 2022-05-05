scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Collegium recommends names of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia, Jamshed B Pardiwala for elevation to SC

Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the Bench of the top court.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 9:27:57 pm
Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Jamshed B Pardiwala. (Photos: Bar & Bench)

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by CJI N V Ramana has recommended the names of Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala for elevation to the apex court, sources said.

Justice Dhulia will be the second Judge to be elevated from the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Pardiwala will be the fourth Parsi to adorn the Bench of the top court.

Justice Dhulia, born on August 10, 1960, hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand, and joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Justice Pardiwala, born on August 12, started practicing Law in the High Court of Gujarat in the year 1990. The Collegium consists of CJI Ramana and Justices U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 5, 2022: What you need to read today
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and GermanyPremium
The challenge for Middle Powers like India, France and Germany
North India’s blistering summer is a warningPremium
North India’s blistering summer is a warning
In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...Premium
In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement