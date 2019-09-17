Collegium has decided on Justice Kureshi elevation: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that the Supreme Court Collegium had taken a decision on the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi and that it will be made public soon.

Sitting with Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, CJI Gogoi said this when the bench took up a plea by the Gujarat High Court Bar Association, challenging what the lawyers’ body claimed was “arbitrary inaction” of the Union government “in withholding the appointment of” Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court despite the recommendation of the SC Collegium.

The petition contended that “deliberate inaction of the Respondent in not appointing Mr Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court impinges and diminishes the primacy of the judiciary in the matters of appointment and transfer of judges to High Court and Supreme Court”.

The association praised Justice Kureshi and said that during his tenure as a judge at Gujarat High Court as well as his present tenure as judge of Bombay High Court, he “has demonstrated all the qualities of a good Judge, viz. independence, impartiality, being uninfluenced by stature of litigants or the Counsel representing the litigants, patiently hearing the parties to the dispute and displaying a prompt comprehension of dispute involved in the matter” and that this “has earned him tremendous admiration and respect of the members of the Petitioner as well as lawyers practicing in the Bombay High Court”.