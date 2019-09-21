Collegium changes decision: Justice Kureshi goes to Tripura, not MP

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to recommend appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court instead of Madhya Pradesh as decided earlier.

This was decided by the Collegium comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and N V Ramana on September 5. The Collegium had on May 10 recommended that Justice Kureshi, who is the “senior-most Judge from Gujarat High Court” be appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, the government referred the proposal back to the CJI through two communications dated August 23 and 27 along with “accompanying material”.

The Collegium went though them and decided to reiterate its recommendation to recommend his elevation as Chief Justice but with the change that it will be to the Tripura High Court instead of MP as decided earlier.

“On reconsideration and after taking into account the aforesaid two communications…and the accompanying material, the Collegium decides to reiterate its earlier recommendation dated 10th May 2029 with the modification that Mr Justice A A Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court,” said the Collegium resolution.

With the Centre delaying elevation of Justice Kureshi despite the Collegium’s recommendation, the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association had moved the Supreme Court. Hearing it, a bench headed by the CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist with the matter and take it up with the Centre.

On August 28, the CJI said he had received a “communication” from the Department of Justice on the matter and that it will be placed before the Collegium. On September 16, the CJI informed that a decision had been taken and it will be made public soon. The advocates’ outfit had termed the Centre “withholding the appointment” despite the May 10 recommendation as “arbitrary inaction”.

Justice Kureshi is currently serving as a judge of the Bombay High Court.